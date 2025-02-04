Yanukovych’s Son Selling Coal From Russian-Occupied Ukraine – IStories

A company reportedly linked to the son of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is exporting coal from Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine to Turkey and other countries, according to an investigation by the exiled news outlet IStories.

Oleksandr Yanukovych oversaw large-scale coal, gas and property development projects before his father was ousted in 2014 and the family fled to Russia. IStories said it believes the younger Yanukovych is now connected with a Russian company called Energoresurs.

Energoresurs exported a combined 500,000 metric tons of coal in 2023 and 2024, earning 3.5 billion rubles ($35 million) from sales to Turkey between 2021 and 2023, according to the report.

IStories said that Energoresurs’ formal owner, Alexei Ivanov, is likely a front for Oleksandr Yanukovych. Ivanov was previously employed by several companies linked to Yanukovych.