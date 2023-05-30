Moscow Says 1.5Mln Russian Passports Issued in Occupied Ukraine

Russia has issued 1.5 million passports in occupied Ukrainian territories, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday.

Residents of the occupied regions told AFP this month that they had been pressured into taking up a Russian passport, necessary for using basic public services.

Kyiv has described the passport handouts as an effort to suppress Ukrainian identity.

"From October last year, almost 1.5 million people received a Russian passport in the new regions," Mishustin said during a government meeting, referring to the parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that are under Russian control.