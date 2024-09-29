Russia Says Destroyed 125 Ukrainian Drones

Russia downed 125 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight, the defense ministry said Sunday, with regional governors reporting some damage but no casualties from the attack.
"125 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said on Telegram.
Sixty-seven were destroyed over the Volgograd region in southern Russia, where governor Andrei Bocharov said falling debris from the drones sparked grass fires but no casualties or damage.
Another 17 were downed over the Belgorod region and 17 over the Voronezh region, where governor Alexander Gusev said several fell on Voronezh city and its suburbs causing fires in two residential buildings but no casualties.
Another 18 drones were destroyed over the Rostov region where governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram: "According to operational information, there are no casualties or damage on the ground."
Single drones were intercepted over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and Krasnodar, which neighbors Crimea, and three over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the defense ministry said.
Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily in response to what Kyiv calls retaliatory strikes for Russian attacks during its offensive launched in February 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.