Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia 'Decisively Condemns' Hezbollah Chief's Killing

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov briefs reporters at UN Headquarters on Sept. 28, 2024. UN Photo/Manuel Elias

Russia condemned Israel on Saturday for killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, urging an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon as Moscow's foreign minister suggested an effort was underway to drag Washington into a regional war.

Nasrallah, who headed Iranian-backed Hezbollah for more than three decades, died in a bombardment targeting the group's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut late Friday.

Israel would "bear full responsibility" for the "tragic" consequences the killing would have for the region, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We decisively condemn the latest political murder carried out by Israel... we once again insistently urge Israel to immediately cease military action."

At the UN in New York, where an annual gathering of leaders has been dominated by the Lebanon crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was "particularly concerned" by the resurgence of political killings — including Nasrallah's.

"My perception is that there are those who are looking to provoke Iran, to subsequently provoke the United States, and then to unleash a full-blown war in the entire region," he told a press briefing.

Read more about: Foreign Ministry , Middle East

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Condemns Lebanon Pager Blasts, Warns of Worsening Tensions

"The region itself is in an explosive situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Every incident like this has the potential to be a trigger."
1 Min read

Russia Urges ‘Restraint’ After Iranian Attack on Israel

Moscow expressed "extreme concern over the latest dangerous escalation in the region."
1 Min read

Moscow Blasts U.S.-British Strikes in Yemen

Russia requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the strikes, which is expected to take place later on Friday. 
1 Min read
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...