Moscow Blasts U.S.-British Strikes in Yemen

Updated:
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

Russia on Friday condemned the United States and the United Kingdom for military strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and requested an urgent UN Security Council session.

The U.S. and U.K. air forces said they struck multiple Houthi targets in Yemen late on Thursday in retaliation to the rebels’ attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

“[Washington and London showed] total disregard for international law in the name of escalating the situation in the region for their own destructive purposes,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the messaging app Telegram.

“The U.S. airstrikes on Yemen are yet another example of the Anglo-Saxons’ perversion of UN Security Council resolutions,” Zakharova wrote. 

During a televised briefing on Friday morning, Zakharova said the attacks in Yemen posed a “direct threat to global peace and security.”

She called on the international community to condemn the U.S. and Britain for the strikes.

Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said it requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the U.S.-British strikes, which is expected to take place later on Friday. 

