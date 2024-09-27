Russian Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Nationalist Writer’s Alleged Attacker

Prilepin declined to attend the hearing, asking the court to impose a punishment according to the law.
Permyakov, a native of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, had initially fought for pro-Russian rebels in 2015 but later fled to western Ukraine. He reportedly traveled to Russia via Poland and Latvia in August 2022.
Prilepin, known for his novels based on his experiences fighting with Russian forces in Chechnya, has been a vocal supporter of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
After Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the writer helped lead efforts against Russia’s “anti-state” cultural elite, calling for the resignation of unpatriotic cultural figures.
