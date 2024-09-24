Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes Kill 3, Injure Dozens in Ukraine's Kharkiv

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian strikes on a residential quarter of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed three civilians and wounded more than 30 on Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian officials said.

Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.

"The targets of the Russian bombs were an apartment building, a bakery, a stadium. In other words, the everyday life of ordinary people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

He posted a picture showing the facade of a nine-story apartment block partially ripped off, the windows blown out and debris strewn across the street.

Three people were killed in the strikes, he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 34 people were also wounded in the attack.

Elsewhere across the frontline, two people were reported killed by Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk as Russian forces advance.

And in a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, local governor Ivan Fedorov accused Russia of "hunting civilians" after a man was shot dead by a first-person-view (FPV) Russian drone.

Zelensky, who is in the United States this week for the latest round of international diplomacy on the war, called for the United Nations General Assembly to discuss Russia's attacks on his country.

"We just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. We need Russia to end this criminal and unprovoked aggression that violates all global rules," he said.

