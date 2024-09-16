Russian Man Jailed 8 Years for Murder of African Student

A court in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg sentenced a man to eight years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a Gabonese student last year, local media reported Monday.

Earlier this month, state prosecutors had requested an 11-year sentence for Daniil Fomin, who was charged with murdering François Ndjelassili in August 2023.

Ndjelassili had moved to Russia several years before to study economics at Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg.

According to eyewitness accounts, Fomin and a friend approached Ndjelassili after he was seen flirting with a Russian woman at a Burger King. Following an argument, the men went outside and began to fight, and witnesses reported that the Russian men used racial slurs before Ndjelassili was eventually stabbed to death.

During the trial, Fomin pleaded not guilty, claiming he acted in self-defense.