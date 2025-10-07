Ukraine Mounts Second Straight Night of Mass Drone Strikes on Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its air defense systems destroyed nearly 200 Ukrainian drones in a second consecutive night of large-scale air attacks, with regional authorities reporting damage at several industrial sites.
In the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, Governor Gleb Nikitin said 30 drones were downed over an “industrial zone” in the town of Dzerzhinsk.
“Some debris landed on the premises of one enterprise, but no significant harm was caused to industrial infrastructure,” Nikitin wrote in a post on Telegram. A day earlier, he reported an attack involving 20 drones.
Ukraine’s General Staff had said on Monday that its drones struck the Y.M. Sverdlov explosives factory near Dzerzhinsk. A Ukrainian intelligence official and the Council of the European Union told Reuters that the factory is Russia’s only major producer of the high explosives RDX and HMX.
Meanwhile, in the southwestern Voronezh region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Tuesday that debris from 17 Ukrainian drones downed over the region damaged the windows of a local heating plant.
In the neighboring Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said 1,000 residents were without power following the latest drone strikes.
On Monday afternoon, Gladkov had said two people, including a worker helping to restore power, were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 31 drones had been intercepted over the Belgorod region and 18 over the Voronezh region overnight. After reporting the downing of 184 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said its air defense systems shot down 34 additional drones throughout Tuesday morning.
This marks the second consecutive day of heavy Ukrainian drone attacks, with Russia having reported downing 251 drones on Monday night.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.