Ukraine Mounts Second Straight Night of Mass Drone Strikes on Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its air defense systems destroyed nearly 200 Ukrainian drones in a second consecutive night of large-scale air attacks, with regional authorities reporting damage at several industrial sites.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, Governor Gleb Nikitin said 30 drones were downed over an “industrial zone” in the town of Dzerzhinsk.

“Some debris landed on the premises of one enterprise, but no significant harm was caused to industrial infrastructure,” Nikitin wrote in a post on Telegram. A day earlier, he reported an attack involving 20 drones.

Ukraine’s General Staff had said on Monday that its drones struck the Y.M. Sverdlov explosives factory near Dzerzhinsk. A Ukrainian intelligence official and the Council of the European Union told Reuters that the factory is Russia’s only major producer of the high explosives RDX and HMX.