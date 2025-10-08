Sobchak Deletes Interview With Gay Singer After Roskomnadzor Flags ‘LGBT Propaganda’

Media personality Ksenia Sobchak said Wednesday that she deleted a recent interview on her popular YouTube channel after Russia’s state media regulator warned her that it contained signs of “LGBT propaganda.”

The interview, which was released in early September, featured the openly gay Russian-born singer and blogger Sergei Grigoryev-Apollonov, known by his stage name Grey Wiese.

Among other subjects, the Paris-based 44-year-old artist opened up to Sobchak about homophobia in his native Saratov region and life in Europe.

Sobchak attached the Russian regulator Roskomnadzor’s warning in her Telegram post announcing the interview’s “forced removal,” expressing regret but affirming that she must comply with Russian law. She did not detail the exact content that was flagged.