Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Gay Men Returned to Chechnya Face 'Mortal Danger': Rights Group

By AFP
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said there are no homosexuals in the region. TASS

Two gay men seized near Moscow this week and sent back to their native Chechnya, a region accused of brutal persecution against homosexuality, face "mortal danger," a rights group said Saturday.

The LGBT Network rights group helped the two Chechen men, Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev, flee Chechnya for Nizhny Novgorod east of Moscow in June last year after they were reportedly tortured by Chechen special police.

The two men were detained for unknown reasons in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday and have been sent back to the North Caucasus region, the group said in a statement.

LGBT Network spokesman Tim Bestsvet said the men were detained by the FSB domestic intelligence agency and had arrived at a police station in Chechen town of Gudermes on Saturday.

"They are tired and frightened," he told AFP on Saturday.

"All this time they were being pressured to refuse a lawyer," Bestsvet said, adding that a lawyer with the LGBT Network was in Gudermes trying to get access to the men.

"There have been cases when relatives brought back to Chechnya people that we had evacuated and then these people would die or, we can say, were probably murdered," Bestsvet said, adding that Magamadov and Isayev faced "mortal danger".

The interior ministry's Chechnya branch and the Federal Security Service (FSB) were not immediately available for comment Saturday.

While Magamadov is older than 18, Bestsvet said that because Isayev is 17 he can only refuse legal representation via his parents. 

He added that Isayev's father was brought to the police station on Saturday and was facing pressure to refuse to let his son have an attorney.

Magamadov and Isayev were arrested and tortured by Chechen special police in April 2020, officially for running an opposition Telegram channel, but "initially because of their sexual orientation," said Bestsvet.

The two men later recorded a video apology in which they said "they weren't men," before the LGBT Network helped them flee, Bestsvet said.

Russia's volatile republic of Chechnya has been under fire over alleged gay persecution since 2017, when gay men said they were tortured by law enforcement agencies.

In 2019, the LGBT Network reported a second wave of persecution against gay people in the majority Muslim region, including two murders. 

Chechen officials regularly dismiss the reports as "made up" and strongman chief Ramzan Kadyrov claims the region's population is exclusively heterosexual.

Read more about: Chechnya , LGBT

Read more

'welcome to chechnya'

HBO Airs Trailer for Oscar-Nominated Director's Chechnya Gay Purge Doc

The documentary uses groundbreaking face-swapping technology to protect the safety of its subjects.
LGBT crackdown

New Anti-Gay Abuses Hit Russia’s Chechnya – HRW

A new Human Rights Watch report details the alleged detention and abuse of at least 23 men between December and April.
Chechnya

2 Tortured to Death in New Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya, Activist Says

Chechen police are reportedly confiscating detainees’ travel documents so they cannot leave the country.
LGBT

Men Shown as Proof of Life by Officials Were Actually Missing Chechens’ Brothers

Two men presented to Russia’s human rights ombudswoman as evidence that individuals which have been reported missing are still alive, were actually their...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.