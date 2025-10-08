Danone’s Former Russian Business Renamed as ‘Milk Logic’

Russia’s leading dairy and baby food producer, formerly owned by the French food giant Danone, announced on Wednesday a full rebrand to mark what the company called its final stage of localization.
Danone announced its intention to leave Russia after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin temporarily seizing its assets the following year and installing former Chechen official Ruslan Alisultanov as chairman of the company’s board of directors.
Danone completed the sale of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based business to a Tatarstan-based company after President Vladimir Putin removed it from under temporary management last year.
In its latest statement, the company said it was replacing the interim label Health & Nutrition with “Logika Moloka” (translated as “Milk Logic”).
“The new name emphasizes the special quality of milk: it doesn’t require complex formulas to be healthy and tasty,” Milk Logic said on its new website.
CEO Yakub Zakriyev said the name change reflects the view of the dairy industry as a “streamlined and logical system where everything is thought through down to the smallest detail.”
Milk Logic’s new corporate logo features a stylized green milk droplet with the Cyrillic initials “L” and “M” representing the new brand name. The company said green was chosen to symbolize nature, harmony and sustainability.
“We’ve captured what matters most — the balance between nature, modern science and what our consumers truly want,” said chairman of the board Alisultanov.
Despite the branding overhaul, the company said its legal entities, existing contracts and brand portfolio will remain unchanged.
