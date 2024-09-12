Russian Army Confirms Kursk Counteroffensive, Says Recaptured 10 Villages

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces were on the offensive in the Kursk region, recapturing nearly one dozen towns in the embroiled border region that were seized after Ukrainian forces launched their surprise incursion last month.

"Units of the 'North' grouping of forces liberated 10 settlements within two days," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Likewise, over the past day, units of the group repelled two enemy counterattacks near the towns of Fanaseyevka and Snagost, as well as thwarted an attempted attack near the town of Olgovka," the statement added.

Earlier, a senior-ranking military commander and pro-Russian war bloggers said Moscow's forces launched a "local counteroffensive" in the Korenevsky district, located on the border with northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region.