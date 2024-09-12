×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Army Confirms Kursk Counteroffensive, Says Recaptured 10 Villages

Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces were on the offensive in the Kursk region, recapturing nearly one dozen towns in the embroiled border region that were seized after Ukrainian forces launched their surprise incursion last month.

"Units of the 'North' grouping of forces liberated 10 settlements within two days," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Likewise, over the past dayunits of the group repelled two enemy counterattacks near the towns of Fanaseyevka and Snagost, as well as thwarted an attempted attack near the town of Olgovka," the statement added.

Earlier, a senior-ranking military commander and pro-Russian war bloggers said Moscow's forces launched a "local counteroffensive" in the Korenevsky district, located on the border with northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region.

Kyiv claimed late last month to have taken control of some 100 Russian towns and villages, as well as almost 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces stormed into the region on Aug. 6, forcing the evacuation of more than 150,000 people from border areas.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that Russian forces had launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, but insisted Kyiv's incursion was still going according to plan.

"The Russians have launched counteroffensive actions," Zelensky said at a press conference. He did not provide details on the extent of Russian operations against Ukrainian forces.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Kursk , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kursk Governor Says 133K Evacuated, 20K Remain in Border Areas

But he did not provide an updated civilian death toll despite state media reporting that the number of people killed has more than doubled from the official...
1 Min read

Don't Use Dating Sites Amid Kursk Incursion, Russia Tells Border Region Residents

A law enforcement spokesperson said that Ukrainian forces are “actively using” dating websites “to gather information.”
1 Min read

Russian State TV War Correspondent Survives Drone Attack

Initial reports falsely claimed Yevgeny Poddubny had died, but authorities later confirmed that he had regained consciousness.
1 Min read

U.S. Wants To Know Ukraine ‘Objectives’ in Russia Incursion

Thousands of civilians on both sides of the border have been evacuated after Ukraine launched the cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region, now...
1 Min read