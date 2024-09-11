Russia Launches Counteroffensive in Kursk Region, Pro-Kremlin Sources Say

Russian troops have begun pushing back Ukrainian forces from the southwestern Kursk region in a counteroffensive, a senior-ranking military commander and pro-Russian war bloggers said late Tuesday, a move that, if confirmed, comes more than a month after Kyiv launched its surprise incursion.

Major General Apti Alaudinov, who serves as deputy chief of the Russian army’s military-political administration, said an elite Russian naval infantry unit “tore into” Ukrainian troops around the Korenevsky district, located on the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

“As far as I know, the fellas recaptured several settlements from the enemy,” Alaudinov, who also commands the Chechen Akhmat special forces, said in a video message published late Tuesday.

The pro-war Telegram channel Rybar, which has close ties to the military, said Russian forces recaptured the border towns of Gordeevka and Vnezapnoye as part of a “local counteroffensive” in the Korenevsky district.