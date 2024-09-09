×
Plane Crashes Near Moscow, Killing 2 Pilots

Crash site of the Aviatik Alliance Aleks-251 aircraft. epp.genproc.gov.ru

A small propeller-powered plane crashed during a training flight at an airfield in the Moscow region, killing the two pilots on board, authorities said Monday.

The Aviatik Alliance Aleks-251 twin-engine aircraft crashed near the Vatulino airfield in the town of Ruza, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Moscow.

The transportation arm of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a criminal probe into flight safety violations. 

Moscow’s transportation prosecutor’s office told the state-run news agency TASS that a senior official was dispatched to identify the causes and circumstances of the plane crash.

