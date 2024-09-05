Ukraine Cancels Pokrovsk Evacuation Train, Citing Security Fears

Ukraine on Thursday canceled a train that was set to ferry people fleeing the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk amid fears of a possible Russian attack.

Moscow's forces have been advancing on the key logistics hub for months and are within 10 kilometers (six miles) of the city, where officials are urging the 27,000 people still there to leave.

"Due to a complication of the security situation, boarding of evacuation trains from Pokrovsk station (Donetsk region) has been canceled," the administration of the adjacent city of Myrnohrad said in a social media post Thursday.

It said the train for people evacuating the Donetsk region would instead depart from the city of Pavlohrad, 100 kilometers to the west, near the city of Dnipro.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsya said departure points for special daily evacuation trains would vary from now on citing new "safety protocols."

Ordinary trains were continuing to run to and from Pokrovsk, it added.