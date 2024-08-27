Russia Revokes Goldman Sachs’ Brokerage License

Russia’s Central Bank has revoked the broker and dealer licenses of Goldman Sachs as the U.S. investment bank continues to scale back its presence in the country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Central Bank said it canceled the bank’s brokerage and dealer licenses on July 9, acting “based on Goldman Sachs’ application.”

Financial media reported that Goldman Sachs decided last fall to retain only its single banking license, which does not permit working with individual clients, after choosing to relinquish its broker and dealer licenses.