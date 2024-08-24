Russia Frees Israeli-Canadian Racer Wanted by U.S.

A Russian court on Saturday freed Israeli-Canadian citizen Joshua Cartu who was arrested earlier this week at the request of the U.S. over alleged financial crimes.

Dubbed "Ferrari fugitive," the racing car driver and entrepreneur has been accused along with his brothers of defrauding investors of millions of dollars.

He was detained on Monday by Russia's Interpol unit at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport after being declared "wanted" by the U.S.

St. Petersburg's Moskovsky District court ruled to "terminate proceedings" against Cartu, saying Russian authorities had not received an official extradition request.

Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, but the countries last month exchanged prisoners in a major swap.