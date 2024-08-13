Rare Northern Lights, Meteor Shower Combo Dazzles Over Russia

Skywatchers across Russia were treated to a rare overnight spectacle as the northern lights coincided with a meteor shower.

The stunning display was visible from the western Pskov region and the southwestern Voronezh region to the Tyumen and Irkutsk regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia.

Images capturing the vibrant scarlet and green auroras, along with streaking meteors, were shared on the regional Telegram news channel Govorit NeMoskva.

The rare celestial event was also observed in Ukraine, Belarus and Estonia.