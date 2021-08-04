Space Station Docking Mishap Could Have Knock-On Effects – AP

Engineers will need to determine if a Russian module briefly throwing the International Space Station out of position had long-term effects on the other systems in the ISS, the Associated Press quoted a Russian space official as saying Wednesday.

The Nauka laboratory module’s thrusters fired unexpectedly a few hours after docking Thursday, causing the ISS to spin 540 degrees and forcing mission control to fire other thrusters at the station to counter the effect.

“It appears there is no damage,” Sergei Krikalev, executive director for crewed space programs at the Roscosmos space agency, said on state tv, according to AP.

“But it’s up to specialists to assess how we have stressed the station and what the consequences are.”