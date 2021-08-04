Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Space Station Docking Mishap Could Have Knock-On Effects – AP

The Russian module’s mission last week came after more than a decade of delays. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky / Roscosmos

Engineers will need to determine if a Russian module briefly throwing the International Space Station out of position had long-term effects on the other systems in the ISS, the Associated Press quoted a Russian space official as saying Wednesday.

The Nauka laboratory module’s thrusters fired unexpectedly a few hours after docking Thursday, causing the ISS to spin 540 degrees and forcing mission control to fire other thrusters at the station to counter the effect.

“It appears there is no damage,” Sergei Krikalev, executive director for crewed space programs at the Roscosmos space agency, said on state tv, according to AP. 

“But it’s up to specialists to assess how we have stressed the station and what the consequences are.”

NASA said Tuesday that the orbiting outpost is “in good shape and operating normally” after the brief loss of control. Krikalev attributed the 20-ton Nauka’s mishap to a glitch in the control system that mistakenly assumed it had not yet docked.

Krikalev, who spent 803 days in orbit during six space missions, called the ISS “a rather delicate structure” with both the Russian and U.S. segments “built as light as possible.” 

He said that firing orientation engines had created a dynamic load on the station’s components, requiring a thorough analysis of whether some of them could be overstressed.

“An additional load stresses the drivers of solar batteries and the frames they are mounted on,” he said. 

“Specialists will analyze the consequences, and it is too early to talk about how serious it was, but it was an unforeseen situation that requires a detailed study.” 

Nauka’s mission last week came after more than a decade of delays, with its initial conception in the mid-1990s and repeated launch delays since 2007.

Read more about: Space , ISS , NASA

Read more

NASA

Russia's Space Chief Wants NASA to Explain Withdrawal of Invitation

The head of Roscosmos said he wanted NASA to explain why it had abruptly canceled his planned visit to the United States.
Space Odyssey

International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos

The first ISS module was launched on Nov. 20, 1998 on a Russian rocket.
ISS

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

The Soyuz-U was the largest and oldest version of the Soyuz rocket. It flew 787 missions over 43 years.
NASA

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

The Russian government has given S7 airlines a license for space operations. The company plans its first launch by the year's end.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.