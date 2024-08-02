Widow of Murdered Chechen Rebel Says Kept in Dark About Killer’s Release

The widow of a former Chechen military commander gunned down in Berlin said German authorities did not inform her they had agreed to release his convicted killer in a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot dead in 2019 by Vadim Krasikov, a Russian intelligence officer who was later sentenced to life in prison over the killing. Krasikov was among eight Russians who returned home Thursday in a major prisoner exchange involving 24 people.

“No one asked us about the exchange,” Khangoshvili’s widow, Manana (Raisa) Tsiatiyeva, told Kavkaz.Realii, an affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. “The fact that this happened shows that the victims’ opinions are not important to the German authorities.”

Krasikov’s release has stirred controversy in Germany, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledging the “difficult” decision that facilitated the swap. U.S. media reported that the release of the intelligence officer was a critical part of the exchange.