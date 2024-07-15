Russia Grants House Arrest to General on Fraud Charge

A Russian military court on Monday granted house arrest to a general and former commander in Moscow's Ukraine offensive who has been charged with fraud.

Russia has recently arrested several senior military and defense figures over alleged fraud and bribe-taking, more than two years into Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Major General Ivan Popov was released from behind bars Monday after being arrested in May on suspicion of large-scale fraud, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The decision to release Popov from custody was taken by the Number 235 military court behind closed doors on the request of investigators, court spokeswoman Alyona Pligina told AFP.

Popov, wearing a grey T-shirt, smiled as he left the court accompanied by his lawyers and supporters, according to footage on the RBC news channel.

The Investigative Committee had requested Popov be moved to house arrest in May, citing information on the defendant and "other circumstances that came to light" during the investigation.

Investigators said Ivanov is accused of the misappropriation of more than 1,700 tons of metal acquired by Russian occupying authorities to reinforce defenses in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region.