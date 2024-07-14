×
Kremlin Condemns Violence in Politics After Trump Assassination Attempt

By AFP
Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. Rebecca Droke / AFP

The Kremlin strongly condemned any violence in the context of politics, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday following the attack on Donald Trump.

"After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena using first all legal tools — courts, prosecutors, attempts of political discrediting — it is obvious to all outside observers that his life is in danger," Peskov said, adding however that "we do not at all believe that the attempt was organized by the current power."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the United States to "take stock" of its "policies of incitement to hatred," while using the assassination attempt on Trump to denounce support for Ukraine.

Addressing "those who vote in the United States to supply arms" to Kyiv, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced support for Kyiv, which she said stoked "attacks against the Russian president."

She added that "perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States?"

A Trump victory in the November elections would put into question continued U.S. support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian offensives launched in 2022.

The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.

Vladimir Putin has said he takes Trump's comments about ending the war "very seriously."

Zakharova added that "when other means of getting rid of troublesome president are exhausted, good old Lee Harvey Oswald comes into play," referring to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, a source of numerous conspiracy theories including that his death was ordered from within the U.S. state apparatus.

The JFK assassination commission concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone.

