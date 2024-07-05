×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Youngest’ Person Added to Russian Terror List – Reports

Pyotr Kovalev / TASS

Russian authorities have added a 14-year-old teen to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” independent media reported Friday.

Gleb Sinitsyn is the youngest defendant to appear on the state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s list, according to the news website Sota.

Sinitsyn is listed as a native of the central Russian city of Ivanovo and was born on July 16, 2009.

Rosfinmonitoring did not specify the reason for Sinitsyn’s inclusion on its list. It was not immediately clear what charges the teenager faces or when he was arrested.

Being added to Russia’s list of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.

Read more about: Extremism

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘Terrorist and extremist’

Russia Puts Meta Spokesman on Wanted List

Russia listed Meta as a "terrorist and extremist" organization, opening possible criminal investigations and fines for users.
1 Min read
Internet

Will Russia Stop Arresting Its Citizens For Posting Memes?

After Putin proposes softening an extremism law, skeptics say the liberalization is a facade.
Extremism

Putin Proposes Legislation to Decriminalize Online Extremism

Under the legislation, first-time offenders will be subject to administrative, rather than criminal, proceedings.
Social media

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

Contestants submitted photographs of themselves giving Nazi salutes, posing in front of swastikas and displaying other Nazi insignia.