‘Youngest’ Person Added to Russian Terror List – Reports

Russian authorities have added a 14-year-old teen to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” independent media reported Friday.
Gleb Sinitsyn is the youngest defendant to appear on the state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s list, according to the news website Sota.
Sinitsyn is listed as a native of the central Russian city of Ivanovo and was born on July 16, 2009.
Rosfinmonitoring did not specify the reason for Sinitsyn’s inclusion on its list. It was not immediately clear what charges the teenager faces or when he was arrested.
Being added to Russia’s list of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.
