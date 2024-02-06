Russia, Belarus Developing Shared Register of 'Extremists'

Allies Russia and Belarus are working to create a shared database of “extremists,” the Belarusian ambassador in Moscow said Tuesday.

Ambassador Dmitry Krutoy said it was “perplexing” that some websites blacklisted in Russia remained accessible in Belarus and vice versa.

“Let’s say these entities or people flee to Russia and face no criminal proceedings there,” Krutoy told the state-run Belarusian news agency BelTA.

“Of course, we need more coordination between law enforcement agencies. I think this will be resolved in the near future,” he added.

Moscow has not yet commented on Krutoy’s announcement.