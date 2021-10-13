Belarus to Recognize Banned Media Outlets’ Readers as 'Extremist'

Updated at 8:09 p.m. on Oct. 13 to add Nexta's statement.

Belarusians subscribing to banned media outlets on social media will themselves be recognized as “extremist” under a new law, authorities said in an announcement disputed by independent Telegram channels.

Belarusian authorities have labeled more than 100 Telegram channels “extremist” as part of an ongoing crackdown on independent media and opposition groups following last year’s presidential elections which saw Lukashenko claim a sweeping but highly disputed victory.

The new decree, signed into effect early October, will “hold subscribers of extremist Telegram channels and chats criminally liable as members of an extremist group,” the country’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOP) Telegram channel said Tuesday. It added that subscribers could face up to seven years in prison on the charges.

But Nexta, the largest Belarusian Telegram outlet to be labeled “extremist,” called the GUBOP's statement “rubbish.”

“In the resolution ... there is not a word about criminal liability,” Nexta, which has nearly 1 million subscribers, wrote Wednesday.



“'Thank you' to everyone who helped the junta intimidate people and reduce the number of those who read independent Telegram channels,” it said.

Protests erupted across Belarus last summer over the Aug. 9, 2020, election results, which were deemed fraudulent by several international observers and Western countries. Opposition supporters heavily relied on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to coordinate protest actions.