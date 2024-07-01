Russian Shelling Kills 2 Women in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

Russian attacks killed two elderly women in the town of Ukrainsk in the war-battered eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk on Monday, regional authorities said.

The industrial territory has been the target of Russian firepower over more than two years of conflict and the Kremlin's forces have claimed slow but steady gains there.

Donetsk regional prosecutors said the strike with an Uragan multiple rocket launcher had damaged an administrative building and several homes in the town with a pre-war population of 13,000.

"As a result of the shelling, two women aged 65 and 70 who were on the street suffered fatal injuries," their statement said. Eight civilians were reportedly wounded,

The region's governor repeated a call for civilians to flee.

"Every day in the Donetsk region there are more and more victims of Russian war crimes. It is dangerous to stay here! Be responsible! Evacuate!" Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media.