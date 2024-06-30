One Dead, Nine Wounded in Bombing of Post Office in Ukraine

One person was killed and nine others including an eight-month-old baby were injured Sunday in a strike on a post office in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, local authorities said.
The head of Kharkiv's regional administration, Oleg Synegubov, said a post office employee was killed.
The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on May 10.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine's northeast was intended to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russia's border Belgorod region from shelling.
On Saturday, seven people were also killed and nearly 40 injured in a Russian strike on Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.