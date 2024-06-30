Support The Moscow Times!
One Dead, Nine Wounded in Bombing of Post Office in Ukraine

By AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by the Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on June 30, 2024, shows rescuers working to put out a fire in the warehouse of the postal department after an air raid in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. AFP PHOTO /PRESS SERVICE OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

One person was killed and nine others including an eight-month-old baby were injured Sunday in a strike on a post office in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, local authorities said.

The head of Kharkiv's regional administration, Oleg Synegubov, said a post office employee was killed.

The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on May 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine's northeast was intended to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russia's border Belgorod region from shelling.

On Saturday, seven people were also killed and nearly 40 injured in a Russian strike on Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia.

