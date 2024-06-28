Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strike in Central Russia Sets Oil Depot Ablaze

By AFP
Russian Emergencies Ministry

A Ukrainian drone set an oil depot in the central Tambov region ablaze early Friday, regional authorities said.

Tambov region Governor Maxim Yegorov said the drone strike happened at 4:35 am local time.

"A small fire broke out and it has been contained," he said on Telegram, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said it had intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, but without mentioning the Tambov region attack in its statement.

In the western Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said a drone had been downed, with the falling debris "partially destroy[ing] the roof of an administrative building."

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about the drone strikes.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Tambov

