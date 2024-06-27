Moscow 'Strongly Condemns' Attempted Coup in Bolivia

Authorities in Moscow have condemned Wednesday's attempted military coup in Bolivia and warned against "destructive foreign interference" in the South American country.

Two Bolivian army leaders were arrested on Wednesday after soldiers and tanks took up position in front of government buildings, in what President Luis Arce called an attempt to overthrow his government.

"We strongly condemn the attempted military coup," Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday, joining dozens of other countries in denouncing the Bolivian army's actions.

"We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce," the foreign ministry said, adding that Moscow stood in "solidarity with brotherly Bolivia, our reliable strategic partner."