2 Killed in Fire at U.S.-Sanctioned Moscow Electronics Research Building

At least two people have died in a major fire that broke out at a building linked to a Western-sanctioned scientific research institute in the Moscow region, local authorities said Monday.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the fire engulfed the Platan research institute building in the town of Fryazino.

Platan, a producer of defense electronics, has been under war-related U.S. sanctions since June 2022 for producing and distributing “pigments and dyestuff” used by the military.

“Unfortunately, two people were killed in the fire in Fryazino,” Vorobyov wrote on Telegram.

He said earlier that one person was evacuated and seven others may remain blocked in the building as firefighters continue battling the flames. Vorobyov said the evacuated victim was hospitalized in grave condition.

Emergency services later said they had lost contact with six people inside the building.

Local investigators announced a criminal case into death by negligence. Anonymous emergency sources cited by the state news agency RIA Novosti said the victims had jumped to their deaths.