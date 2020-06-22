Moscow Braves a Summertime Flood

As if a global pandemic and months of quarantine weren't enough to drown our spirits, Moscow was hit with heavy rains and hail over the weekend, leading to flash floods that flooded streets and passageways.

While two people are reported to have been hit by lightning during the storm, Muscovites nonetheless trudged through the weather and documented the sight on social media.

Here's a closer look at the Moscow monsoon:

Moscow's deputy mayor for housing and communal services Pyotr Biryukov attributed the flooding to heavy rains and foliage blocking the city's sewers.