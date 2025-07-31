Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Deadly Russian Strikes on Kyiv Kill 6

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least six people, including a child, city officials said Thursday.

“As of now, emergency services have confirmed six deaths, including a six-year-old boy,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram. “We have 52 wounded people, almost 30 are in hospitals, including nine children.”

The drone and missile strikes came despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow to make peace by Aug. 8 or face punishing sanctions.

Photos from the aftermath show destroyed residential buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble:
A partially collapsed apartment building following Thursday's Russian strikes on Kyiv.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rescuers carry the body of a six-year-old child who was killed in the strikes.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A partially collapsed apartment building following Thursday's Russian strikes on Kyiv.
@V_Zelenskiy_official
A rescue worker carries a cat from the site of the strike.
@V_Zelenskiy_official
A partially collapsed apartment building following Thursday's Russian strikes on Kyiv.
@V_Zelenskiy_official
Rescue workers recovering survivors from the damaged apartments.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rescue workers recovering survivors from the damaged apartments.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Firefighters extinguishing the flames at a building hit by a Russian strike.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Firefighters extinguishing the flames at a building hit by a Russian strike.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A partially collapsed apartment building following Thursday's Russian strikes on Kyiv.
@V_Zelenskiy_official
Rescue workers and firefighters search the rubble for survivors.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A partially collapsed apartment building following Thursday's Russian strikes on Kyiv.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
