In Photos: Deadly Russian Strikes on Kyiv Kill 6

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least six people, including a child, city officials said Thursday.



“As of now, emergency services have confirmed six deaths, including a six-year-old boy,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram. “We have 52 wounded people, almost 30 are in hospitals, including nine children.”



The drone and missile strikes came despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow to make peace by Aug. 8 or face punishing sanctions.



Photos from the aftermath show destroyed residential buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble: