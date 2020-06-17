Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Breaks 128-Year Heat Record

Temperatures in Moscow will fall later in the week. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Moscow experienced its hottest June 17 in more than a century after temperatures hit 31.1 degrees Celsius Wednesday.

Russia’s Hydrometeorology Center said that beat the previous record of 30.8 C set on the same day in 1892, Interfax reported. The scorching temperature hit at 4 p.m. in the capital.

Temperatures in Moscow will drop below 20 C from Thursday until the end of the week, the hydrometeorology center said.

The record heat comes after the Russian capital saw its warmest winter since records began 140 years ago. 

2019 was also the hottest year ever registered in Russia. 

Russia is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the world, according to Russian meteorologists and environmental authorities.

