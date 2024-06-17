U.S. Soldier Held in Russia Denies Threatening to Kill Girlfriend

A U.S. soldier held in Russia denied threatening to kill his Russian girlfriend while also pleading "partially" guilty to theft charges in a court in the Far East city of Vladivostok on Monday.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was arrested in early May in Vladivostok, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while stationed in South Korea.
The 34-year-old was detained after the woman, identified by Russian media outlets as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police following an argument.
Russian media quoted Black as saying he was "partially guilty" of theft but that it was not premeditated, and that he was "not guilty" of allegedly threatening to kill Vashuk.
Vashuk had accused Black of stealing around 10,000 rubles ($113) from her and said he had physically attacked her. Black said she had started an argument after drinking.
The American soldier said the pair met in October 2022 on the dating app Tinder in South Korea and had dated there. Vashuk later invited him to visit Vladivostok.
Black said he did not plan to take the money and intended to give it back, saying he took it because he could not access his U.S. bank account inside Russia due to sanctions.
He faces up to five years in prison.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.