U.S. Soldier Held in Russia Denies Threatening to Kill Girlfriend

A U.S. soldier held in Russia denied threatening to kill his Russian girlfriend while also pleading "partially" guilty to theft charges in a court in the Far East city of Vladivostok on Monday.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was arrested in early May in Vladivostok, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while stationed in South Korea.

The 34-year-old was detained after the woman, identified by Russian media outlets as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police following an argument.

Russian media quoted Black as saying he was "partially guilty" of theft but that it was not premeditated, and that he was "not guilty" of allegedly threatening to kill Vashuk.