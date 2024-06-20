Urals Court Opens Treason Trial Against Dual U.S.-Russian Citizen

A dual U.S.-Russian citizen accused of donating around $50 to a Ukrainian charity went on trial for treason in the Ural city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday.

Ksenia Karelina, a 32-year-old ballerina living and working in Los Angeles, was detained by police in Yekaterinburg in late January while on a trip to visit her family in Russia.

Prosecutors accuse her of "proactively transferring funds to a Ukrainian organization, which the Ukrainian armed forces subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons and ammunition."

U.S. media reported that Karelina donated around $50 to a New York-based Ukrainian charity in February 2022, shortly after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.