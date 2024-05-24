Putin Ready to Freeze War on Current Battlefield Lines – Reuters

President Vladimir Putin is seeking to negotiate a ceasefire deal with Ukraine that recognizes the current battlefield lines, Reuters reported Friday, citing several anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Reports about Putin’s alleged interest in seeking some kind of truce agreement have circulated for months, but the latest comes as Moscow wages a new offensive against northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region — which has led to the evacuation of some 11,000 Ukrainian civilians from the impacted areas.

“Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire — to freeze the war,” a Russian source who has worked with Putin and has knowledge of insider talks was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Another source suggested that a ceasefire deal recognizing current battlefield lines could allow the Kremlin chief to tell Russians: “We won… NATO attacked us and we kept our sovereignty… we have a land corridor to Crimea.”