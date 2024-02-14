Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Denies Report That Putin Offered Ukraine Truce to U.S.

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied a report by Reuters that President Vladimir Putin had proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine to the United States.

Citing three anonymous Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions, the news agency said Putin offered to “freeze the conflict at the current lines” in 2023.

The United States reportedly rejected Putin’s offer, which Reuters said came via Russia’s partners in the Middle East and others.

“No, it’s not true,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily telephone briefing.

Media reports in recent months have described alleged backchannel signals from Russia to the U.S. to find a resolution to the war in Ukraine as the bloody two-year conflict grinds into a stalemate.

Reuters’ report cited an anonymous U.S. official who denied engagement in any “backchannel discussions” with Russia to avoid “going behind the back” of Ukraine.

The news agency’s three Russian sources said Moscow’s and Washington’s intermediaries had met in Turkey in late 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed not to enter negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is in power.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kremlin , Putin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

In depth

Kremlin Brings ‘Party of War’ to Heel Ahead of Key Regional, Presidential Elections

The Kremlin seeks to deploy the same tactics it used to crush the opposition against prominent far-right “patriots,” Russian officials told The Moscow...
4 Min read
opinion Mikhail Vinogradov

Russia’s Bite No Longer Matches its Bark in Ukraine

While the Kremlin believes de-escalation is unacceptable, its actions are nowhere near as drastic as expected by either its supporters or adversaries....
5 Min read
opinion Tatiana Stanovaya

Re-Election, Reshuffle and Warring Elites: Putin's Key Challenges in 2023

More than 10 months on from the invasion of Ukraine, the contrast between the scale of the external shocks faced by Russia and the relative inertia inside...
opinion Leonid Gozman

How Exactly Could the Putin Regime Collapse?

Everyone, except perhaps Putin himself, understands that his regime is nearing its end. At the very least, discussions about the country’s future...