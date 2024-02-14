Kremlin Denies Report That Putin Offered Ukraine Truce to U.S.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied a report by Reuters that President Vladimir Putin had proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine to the United States.

Citing three anonymous Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions, the news agency said Putin offered to “freeze the conflict at the current lines” in 2023.

The United States reportedly rejected Putin’s offer, which Reuters said came via Russia’s partners in the Middle East and others.

“No, it’s not true,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily telephone briefing.