Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Woman Killed in Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region

A house damaged in the drone attack on Thursday. t.me/vvgladkov

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Thursday.

Photos shared by Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov showed the second floor of a house that partially collapsed as a result of the attack.

“Unfortunately, there was a victim — the body of a woman was found under the rubble,” he wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov said the drone strike took place in the village of Krasnyi Vostok, some 45 kilometers away from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive earlier this month.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday its air defense forces had shot down 35 Ukrainian missiles and three drones over the Belgorod region overnight.

Belgorod has been regularly targeted by Ukrainian attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Gladkov said last month that 120 civilians had been killed and more than 650 others had been wounded in Belgorod since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s Kharikv region, four people were killed and six others were wounded in Russian attacks on Thursday, according to authorities there.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

systemic bombardment

Russian Drone Attack in Ukraine Leaves 40K Without Power

Energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rih was damaged during the attack.
1 Min read
odesa region

Ukraine Says Downed 19 Russian Drones Overnight

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks.
1 Min read
christmas attack

Ukraine Says Downed 28 of 31 Russian Drones

The attack comes as Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in a snub to Moscow.
1 Min read
unmanned attack

Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Targeting Moscow

The alleged attack would mark the second such incident this week.
1 Min read