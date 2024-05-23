Woman Killed in Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Thursday.

Photos shared by Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov showed the second floor of a house that partially collapsed as a result of the attack.

“Unfortunately, there was a victim — the body of a woman was found under the rubble,” he wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov said the drone strike took place in the village of Krasnyi Vostok, some 45 kilometers away from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive earlier this month.