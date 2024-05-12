At Least 17 Injured in Missile Attack Against Russia's Belgorod

At least 17 people were injured after a Ukrainian missile struck a residential building in the western Russian city of Belgorod, Russian authorities said Sunday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile hit a "residential district" in the city after it was intercepted by air defense systems.

It was not immediately possible to verify the Defense Ministry's claim.

"Seventeen injured people have been sent to medical centers," Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said 12 people, including two children, had been rescued from the rubble.