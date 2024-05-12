15 Killed in Missile Attack Against Russia's Belgorod

Updated with injury, death count.

Rescue workers in the western Russian city of Belgorod have recovered the bodies of 15 people buried beneath the rubble of an apartment building that collapsed earlier on Sunday after being struck by a Ukrainian missile.

"The main part of removing rubble from the apartment building on Shchors Street has been completed," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Monday morning. "The bodies of 15 people have been recovered."

Gladkov added that 27 others had been injured in the explosion and subsequent building collapse, 17 of whom were still receiving medical care.

Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile hit a "residential district" in the city after it was intercepted by air defense systems.

It was not immediately possible to verify the Defense Ministry's claim.