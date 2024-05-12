6 Killed in Missile Attack Against Russia's Belgorod

Updated with injury, death count.

Rescue workers in the western Russian city of Belgorod have recovered the bodies of six people buried beneath the rubble of an apartment building that collapsed earlier on Sunday after being struck by a Ukrainian missile.

"A sixth victim has been recovered from under the rubble in Belgorod," Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram after previously reporting that five people had been found dead in the same place.

Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile hit a "residential district" in the city after it was intercepted by air defense systems.

It was not immediately possible to verify the Defense Ministry's claim.

"The number of injured, according to the latest data, is 20 people," emergency services were quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency. Russia's Health Minister had previously said 17 people were injured.

A video released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry showed firefighters and rescuers trying to remove a huge pile of tangled rubble.