Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

6 Killed in Missile Attack Against Russia's Belgorod

By AFP
Updated:
Rescue workers search for people buried beneath the apartment building damaged in Sunday's attack. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Updated with injury, death count.

Rescue workers in the western Russian city of Belgorod have recovered the bodies of six people buried beneath the rubble of an apartment building that collapsed earlier on Sunday after being struck by a Ukrainian missile.

"A sixth victim has been recovered from under the rubble in Belgorod," Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram after previously reporting that five people had been found dead in the same place.

Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile hit a "residential district" in the city after it was intercepted by air defense systems. 

It was not immediately possible to verify the Defense Ministry's claim.

"The number of injured, according to the latest data, is 20 people," emergency services were quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency. Russia's Health Minister had previously said 17 people were injured.

A video released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry showed firefighters and rescuers trying to remove a huge pile of tangled rubble.

Belgorod region Governor Viacheslav Gladkov posted a video to Telegram showing the collapsed apartment building.

"Following direct shell fire on a residential building... the entire entrance, from the tenth to the ground floor, collapsed," Gladkov said, condemning what he called "massive bombings" by the Ukrainian military.

The Emergency Situations Ministry warned the number of victims could rise after part of the building roof caved in just as rescuers were searching for survivors.

One resident told RIA Novosti she was in a building corridor when an explosion went off and her husband was in a bedroom.

"He did not have time [to escape]," the woman was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Belgorod has been regularly targeted by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Read more about: Belgorod

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

tense election

Exit Polls Show Putin to Cement Hardline Rule After Setpiece Vote

The election was marked by a surge in deadly Ukrainian bombardments, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling...
4 Min read
marred voting

Fatal Ukrainian Strikes Rock Russia as Vote Cements Putin’s Grip

Putin vowed a harsh response to the assaults and accused Kyiv of trying to "disrupt" his bid for another six-year mandate.
4 Min read
infrastructure strike

Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months.
2 Min read
civilian deaths

Blasts Kill Three in Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions killed three people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...