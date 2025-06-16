Russia Returns 1.2K Bodies to Ukraine in Final Stage of Repatriation Deal

Russia has returned the bodies of 1,245 Ukrainian soldiers, Kyiv said Monday, marking the final stage of a deal reached this month to repatriate more than 6,000 fallen troops.

The agreement, which also included prisoner exchanges, was the only tangible outcome from two rounds of peace talks held in Istanbul.

“Another 1,245 bodies returned to Ukraine — the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Kyiv had received more than 6,000 bodies over the past week.