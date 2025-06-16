Russia Returns 1.2K Bodies to Ukraine in Final Stage of Repatriation Deal

Russia has returned the bodies of 1,245 Ukrainian soldiers, Kyiv said Monday, marking the final stage of a deal reached this month to repatriate more than 6,000 fallen troops.
The agreement, which also included prisoner exchanges, was the only tangible outcome from two rounds of peace talks held in Istanbul.
“Another 1,245 bodies returned to Ukraine — the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Kyiv had received more than 6,000 bodies over the past week.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported a slightly higher figure of 1,248 for the final stage, saying it had “fulfilled the agreement.” It also offered to hand over another 2,239 bodies.
Moscow said it received the remains of 51 Russian soldiers in the latest exchange, bringing the total number of bodies returned by Ukraine to 78.
Kyiv initially said the two sides had agreed to a mutual exchange of 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers, while Moscow described the returns as a unilateral initiative.
Tens of thousands of troops have been killed on both sides since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to independent monitors and Western intelligence. Neither country publishes regular or independently verifiable casualty figures.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.