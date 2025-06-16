Russian MFA Claims U.S. Canceled Next Round of Embassy Talks

The United States has canceled an upcoming round of talks with Russia aimed at restoring the operations of each side’s diplomatic missions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday.

Officials from both countries previously met on Feb. 27 and April 10 in Istanbul, following an earlier meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia.

“As of today, the next round of bilateral consultations aimed at resolving complications and normalizing the work of both countries’ diplomatic missions has been canceled at the initiative of the American negotiators,” Zakharova said in a brief statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

“We hope that the pause they have taken won’t last too long,” she added.

Zakharova’s statement came a week after Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the talks would take place “very soon.” Washington never confirmed the meeting.

The U.S. State Department has not yet commented on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement about the canceled talks.