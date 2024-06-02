9 Wounded in Russia by Ukrainian Strikes – Governors

Nine people were wounded in Ukrainian strikes on the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk, the respective regional governors said on Sunday.
"Six civilians were wounded as a result of the bombardment of Shebekino town," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that they had been taken to hospital.
All six, five of whom were in two buses and the sixth who was on the street, were wounded by shrapnel.
Shebekino is a town of 40,000 people close to the border with Ukraine, fewer than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Kharkiv.
Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, has been the target of a sustained push by Russian forces since early May.
Ukraine regularly attacks Belgorod.
Kyiv says it is targeting military sites from which Russia launches its deadly missile and drone assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and towns.
Gladkov also announced on Sunday the death of a local official in an explosion that wounded three other officials, without giving any more details.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack "on a car this morning" in the Kursk region "wounded three" people, who were taken to hospital, governor Alexei Smirnov said.
