Sochi Closes Beaches as Torrential Rain Floods City Streets

Heavy rains hit the Black Sea resort city of Sochi overnight, causing water levels to rise and forcing the closure of beaches for at least 24 hours, local authorities said Monday.

“We have temporarily closed official beaches for swimming,” Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin said at an emergency meeting. He added that monitoring teams had been instructed to increase oversight of local waterways and warn people in recreational areas to remain vigilant.

A storm warning remains in effect through late Tuesday. Torrential rain, strong winds and hail are forecast across southern Russia and annexed Crimea from Monday to Wednesday.

Videos posted on social media showed floodwaters partially submerging cars overnight and snowfall in Sochi’s mountainous areas. City officials said temperatures dropped to 0ºC (32ºF) at elevations above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet).

Water levels rose in the Ira River in Sochi’s Dagomys district but had receded by midday Monday, according to the city administration.

Officials said the rainfall had not disrupted critical infrastructure or public transportation. At least 10 trees were reported downed by the storm, but no injuries were reported.