Sochi Closes Beaches as Torrential Rain Floods City Streets

Heavy rains hit the Black Sea resort city of Sochi overnight, causing water levels to rise and forcing the closure of beaches for at least 24 hours, local authorities said Monday.
“We have temporarily closed official beaches for swimming,” Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin said at an emergency meeting. He added that monitoring teams had been instructed to increase oversight of local waterways and warn people in recreational areas to remain vigilant.
A storm warning remains in effect through late Tuesday. Torrential rain, strong winds and hail are forecast across southern Russia and annexed Crimea from Monday to Wednesday.
Videos posted on social media showed floodwaters partially submerging cars overnight and snowfall in Sochi’s mountainous areas. City officials said temperatures dropped to 0ºC (32ºF) at elevations above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet).
Water levels rose in the Ira River in Sochi’s Dagomys district but had receded by midday Monday, according to the city administration.
Officials said the rainfall had not disrupted critical infrastructure or public transportation. At least 10 trees were reported downed by the storm, but no injuries were reported.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.