Torrential Rain Floods Streets of Sochi

Heavy rain overnight Monday triggered partial flooding in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi and its surrounding areas, local authorities said.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin said the Khostinsky district, located on the foothills of the western Caucasus mountains, received around 12.5 centimeters (4.9 inches) of rain between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“After midnight, the water level in the Khosta River reached dangerous levels, and the basement of a hospital was flooded,” the mayor said, referring to one of the rivers that flows through the district.

Proshunin said emergency responders pumped water overnight to clear the worst-hit areas.