Torrential Rain Floods Streets of Sochi

Heavy rain overnight Monday triggered partial flooding in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi and its surrounding areas, local authorities said.
Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin said the Khostinsky district, located on the foothills of the western Caucasus mountains, received around 12.5 centimeters (4.9 inches) of rain between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
“After midnight, the water level in the Khosta River reached dangerous levels, and the basement of a hospital was flooded,” the mayor said, referring to one of the rivers that flows through the district.
Proshunin said emergency responders pumped water overnight to clear the worst-hit areas.
Heavy rain also buffeted the Adler and Khostinsky districts, as well as a major highway along the Black Sea coast stretching from the city of Krasnodar to Russia’s border with Abkhazia.
Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed torrents of water cascading down the streets of Sochi, partially submerging vehicles along roadways.
The Telegram channel Shot posted a video of Russian singer-songwriter Stas Mikhaylov’s concert in the resort city, showing water pouring onto the audience from the roof of the concert hall.
Eight inbound flights at the Sochi International Airport were redirected to the cities of Mineralnye Vody and Grozny, the airport’s press service said.
