In First, Drone Attacks Oil Refinery in Russia’s Bashkortostan

A drone has attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, regional authorities said Thursday, the first such reported case in the region since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

“A drone attacked the industrial zone of Salavat city at around 13:00 today, after which there was smoke at one of the installations of Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat,” Bashkortostan head Radiy Khabirov said.

He added that Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, Russia’s 10th-largest refinery with a capacity of 10 million metric tons of oil per year, was “operating as normal” despite the attack.