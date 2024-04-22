2 Police Officers Killed in Armed Attack in Russia’s North Caucasus

Two traffic police officers have been killed and one seriously wounded in an armed attack in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, law enforcement authorities said Monday.
“The gunman fired several shots at the police officers, then stole their service weapons and ammunition,” the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.
The third officer was hospitalized in critical condition.
Authorities have opened a criminal case on an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer as well as on the theft and the illegal possession of weapons.
The attack took place in the town of Karachaevsk some 1,500 kilometers south of Moscow. Residents reported hearing sounds of explosions late at night around the time of the attack, according to the regional news outlet 7x7.
A manhunt for the suspected perpetrators is currently underway, said Karachayevo-Cherkessia Governor Rashid Temrezov.
Armed attacks on law enforcement officers are not uncommon in Russia’s North Caucasus regions.