Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Police Officers Killed in Armed Attack in Russia’s North Caucasus

kchr.sledcom.ru

Two traffic police officers have been killed and one seriously wounded in an armed attack in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, law enforcement authorities said Monday.

“The gunman fired several shots at the police officers, then stole their service weapons and ammunition,” the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

The third officer was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities have opened a criminal case on an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer as well as on the theft and the illegal possession of weapons.

The attack took place in the town of Karachaevsk some 1,500 kilometers south of Moscow. Residents reported hearing sounds of explosions late at night around the time of the attack, according to the regional news outlet 7x7.

A manhunt for the suspected perpetrators is currently underway, said Karachayevo-Cherkessia Governor Rashid Temrezov.

Armed attacks on law enforcement officers are not uncommon in Russia’s North Caucasus regions.

Read more about: Caucasus

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

not a grill

North Caucasus Man Detained for Barbecue at WWII Eternal Flame

“No need for coal,” the man can be heard saying in video footage.
ongoing clashes

Karabakh Main City Struck as Armenia Says 'Ready' for Mediation

Fighting raged for a sixth day despite calls from Russia, the U.S. and France for a ceasefire.
caught in the crossfire

Two French Journalists Hurt in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

A reporter from Russian broadcaster TV Rain was also among the shelled journalists but was not injured.
international pressure

Putin, Macron Call for 'Complete' Halt to Karabakh Fighting – Kremlin

The two leaders said they were ready to intensify diplomatic efforts to help solve the conflict.