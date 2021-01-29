Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

North Caucasus Man Detained for Barbecue at WWII Eternal Flame

“No need for coal,” the man can be heard saying in video footage. Screenshot Baza

A local resident has been detained for cooking a barbecue over an eternal flame monument to fallen World War II soldiers in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, state media reported Friday.

Footage shared by the Baza Telegram channel showed the elderly man crouching over the flames with two slabs of meat attached to a skewer.

“No need for coal,” the unidentified man was heard explaining to eyewitnesses at the Grieving Mother monument in Derbent’s park of military glory.

Officials in the Dagestani city of Derbent announced that the man in the video has been detained to face administrative charges, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The officials did not disclose the charges.

Russian authorities regularly respond to incidents involving civilians roasting food, filming TikTok dances in front of or simply extinguishing eternal flame monuments in Russian cities.

Read more about: WW2 , Caucasus

Read more

opinion Sergei Markedonov

China Makes Inroads Into Russia's Backyard

The increased scale of Chinese cooperation with the South Caucasus is turning Beijing into one of the forces of influence in the region.
keeping promises

Putin Drinks Vodka to Russian Soldiers in North Caucasus

Putin visited Botlikh in 1999. He raised a shot of vodka but did not drink it, promising to return after "the terrorists are defeated."
'traditional values'

North Caucasus Brochure Tells Women to ‘Defer’ to Men

“Women's beauty is shyness, politeness, a calm tone and keeping a distance from strangers,” the brochure adds.
Land swap

Head of Russia’s Ingushetia Resigns Following Months of Border Deal Unrest

Violent protests erupted this spring as thousands of residents demanded Yunus-Bek Yevkurov's resignation.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.